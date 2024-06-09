ADVERTISEMENT

Jayden Clark is an OL we have mentioned but in the context of not being a take yet. Had an injury and schools have wanted to see how he comes back. Some good qualities but apparently UK is in great situation with the OL who visited this weekend because...



I repeat, it made sense for UK to bring in its preferred OL as early as possible in the summer.

I know Josh Edwards put in a prediction for UK to land DL Nicholas Smith. I had not heard that yet but have no reason to doubt that as I do know he is someone who was intriguing because of his measurables.

QB Stone Saunders gave the UK visit a glowing review on social media. I know some have wondered about his status but if you ask me how it's going to play out right now, I think UK is probably OK with the QB situation of bringing in Ward and Saunders. Only got to see Ward throw at camp thus far but he looked really good, on point. Saunders/Ward would be a really nice 2 QB class.

Nothing that I have heard is concerning regarding Kentucky's position with Isaac Sowells, Darrin Stray, Taren Hedrick, or Jermiel Atkins. If UK could add those four linemen I think it would be a really nice OL recruiting class and exactly what they need.

Also believe UK is still in good shape with Javeon Campbell.
 
