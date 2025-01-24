** Time will tell if they've got a shot but on Monday I am expecting Kentucky to stop by and check in on two elite defensive backs from Ohio in Elbert Hill and Victor Singleton. Hill is a top ten prospect nationally and Singleton is Rivals250. Lots of talk about the Buckeyes in Hill's recruitment, not surprisingly.Singleton is about to take a visit to Illinois and plans to take some officials before making a decision.** The Kentucky-Arkansas basketball game is going to be a crazy atmosphere at Rupp with John Calipari returning and the UK football coaches are working to get as many top targets on campus as possible. Earlier today we reported on OT Pete Eglitis who will be returning to Lexington for another visit. He's been in the past and Marrow recently stopped by. He definitely has major interest in the Cats but several other power conference schools are showing interest and more offers are probably coming.Just check out the measurables. Wolford is going to be a recruiting a lot of tall, long guys. That is the preference.** UK's also trying to bring down 4-star OL Adam Guthrie, who works with Darren Gammell (DJRS) to handle his recruiting and I think he will be returning soon. He's more familiar with UK than any other school out there.** Michigan OT Travis Robertson will also be at that junior day for the UK/Arkansas game with a decision planned for just after that unless he decides to postpone. Colorado is another power conference school he's looking at.** Another OL they're trying to bring down that weekend is Ben Congdon. Three-star prospect but highly, highly sought after. But he's another guy working with Darren Gammell and he has sent a number of guys to Kentucky in recent years.** One of the tight ends Kentucky likes is Buckeye State prospect Landen Miree. While he has some hybrid qualities he's also more physical than you might think looking at him. Michigan State is another school in deep with him as are Florida, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, and a few others in addition to Kentucky.** Brayden Fogle of Lexington, Ohio is also emerging as a legitimate tight end target for them. We mentioned the offer yesterday. He's also been an accomplished basketball player north of the border. Georgia had been very interested late last year but they also had a 2026 TE commit already so TBD.** While UK has offered Rivals250 Ohio linebacker Cam Thomas from Lakota West, I've heard a little more about a couple oflinebackers from the Buckeye State lately: CJ Sanna and Storm Miller. I have heard that Brad White and Marrow were both going to check on one or both of those guys.** North Hardin DL Josiah Hope is someone that Kentucky is putting the full court press on. I am submitting a FutureCast for Hope to Kentucky. Hearing he's up to about 6'4, 300 pounds and P5s are legitimately very intrigued.