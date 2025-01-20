** A couple of weeks ago UK added a commitment from long snapper David LaGanga. Says he benches 385 pounds and runs a 4.73. He was a really good long snapper at Lehigh and has a chance for a big role on UK's special teams unit moving forward.** According to The D Zone, an X account that specializes in Michigan prep football, 2026 OT Travis Robertson of West Bloomfield, Mich., will be visiting Kentucky on Feb. 1. He has offers from Kentucky, Colorado, and others. Definitely someone to watch given Wolford's emphasis on Michigan and Tennessee and the visit. Robertson will also be visiting Miami-OH on 1/19 and NC State on 1/25. He has teased that a decision could be coming sometime after that.** Just a few days ago Michigan 2026 prospect Jack Janda took an unofficial visit to Kentucky. He's a three-star (5.6 RR) tight end from Novi (Mich.) Detroit Central Catholic and has offers from the likes of UK, UofL, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Stanford, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. He's visited Michigan State an awful lot in the past and was there the day after he was at UK.** New in-state offer went out a few days ago to Boyle County OL/DL Christian Bryant. It's his first big offer and given how frequently UK visits Boyle and the recent addition of Montavin Quisenberry this will be one to watch in a few years and we'll be tracking his development.** Let's keep it in state, as Vince Marrow also recently extended an offer to Grayden Reid of Atherton in Louisville. He's a Chris Vaughn (Aspirations) guy. Though he's a 2028 prospect he's already 6'3, 185-pounds, and the Kentucky offer was followed quickly by offers from Miami-OH and the Florida Gators so that will be something to watch.** Another in-state offer out to a high school football prospect. This one went to Hank James, a 5'11 defensive back from Paducah Tilghman. He also has offers from UMass, Maryland, Troy, and Miami-OH.** Alex Bolar is not a Kentuckian, but he's a noteworthy player who pickd up an offer from UK recently as well. He attends Archbishop Moeller and we know UK has recruited that school with success lately. The 6'4, 290-pound offensive lineman is a 2027 prospect and this is his first Division 1 offer.** Marrow visited Moeller and that's when Bolar picked up the offer but he's far from the only prospect of note at the school. UK had already offered 2026 tight end Sam Hamilton from the school.** Matt Ponatoski is the 2026 quarterback to land an offer from Kentucky most recently. He's a baseball player who landed an offer on a trip to the school for the diamond. The 2026 quarterback from Archbishop Moeller is TBD on what sport he'll play in college. Cincinnati, Vandy, and Purdue are some of his other football offers and some top tier programs have offered for baseball. Highly regarded four-star prospect on Rivals. Any QB offer will be significant, and a 2026 QB offer to a Moeller quarterback who just visited would rate even higher on that scale. But there are added variables given how sought after he is and the two sport question.** Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow, and Brad White all stopped by CAL (in Louisville) to speak with the team. A place where they obviously want to have a strong presence and the visits by three staff members reflects that.** Vince Marrow stopped by North Hardin recently and one of the players of interest was Josiah Hope, a Class of 2026 (6'3, 300) defensive lineman from the school. He has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, and Auburn among others.** While in Louisville, Kentucky's coaches stopped by St. Xavier and LB Karsten Busch is a priority there. The 6'3, 225-pound inside linebacker from the 2026 class has offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, UK, UofL, Michigan State, Purdue, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. He's been to UK a bunch of times but Mike Stoops, Mark Stoops, and Brad White were all there. Someone they want to be a part of that '26 class.** Another inside linebacker in Mark Stoops' sights for the 2026 cycle is CJ Sanna of Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy. The 6'3, 225-pounder is ranked the No. 26 player in Ohio by Rivals, a three-star (5.6) prospect, and he just took an unofficial visit to Michigan State. He has offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, and Pitt, among others, so it's mostly a regional/power conference level battle.** Eric Wolford has some new 2026 offensive line targets and one is Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech offensive tackle Jack Fuchs, a 6'8, 290 towering specimen. He landed an offer from UK recently. Others to offer include K-State, Kansas, Arkansas, Miss St, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Cincinnati. Length is definitely in focus in the tackles UK is recruiting.** Another new OL target in TN's 2026 class is Charlie Edgeworth who we mentioned during the week. He's 6'7, 325, so has tremendous length as well. These are going to be sought after players but UK is in the mix and should have no trouble getting guys from there to visit, he did the first time he was their OL coach.** Jayden Petit is listed as a tight end on Rivals, a four-star, but its WR coach L'Damian Washington who is recruiting the 6'4, 202-pounder from Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy. He's one of the recent 2026 receivers to land an offer from Kentucky's new receivers coach. Lots of offers here already: Auburn, Florida, Miami, Mizzou, UNC, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, etc.** UK stopped by Community Schoolf of Naples, and the school is home to a sought-after interior lineman from the 2026 class in George Haseotes. No word on how much of a shot Kentucky has but he would be the most obvious reason for the visit there.UK's coaches have been on the road lately and they have hit a ton of schools. Some of them include:Warrensville (Ohio)CAL (Louisville)North HardinArchbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)St. Xavier (Louisville)Plant (Tampa, FL)East Robertson (Tennessee)Detroit Central CatholicKirkwood (Tennessee)Paducah TilghmanCommunity School of Naples (Fla)