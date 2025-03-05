JRowland
All-American
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 64,327
-
- 241,750
-
- 113
-
- 39
** Massachusetts DL Marcus Almada announced yesterday that he has scheduled an official visit to Kentucky for June 6-8 so one of the earlier visitors they will host. He only announced an offer from Kentucky about a month ago so things are moving quickly. Almada will officially visit Oklahoma State (5/2) before that trip to UK. @Snowcats86 is doing a great job of keeping a running list of planned official visits and we'll be profiling these guys more one by one.
We spoke with him after the offer last month and Almada noted that the last school he attended, Bishop Hendricken in Rhode Island, is where Brad White went. He loves how the coaches have treated him. Plays a lot of baseball right now, too.
** Brad White and Anwar Stewart have a new 2026 DL target in Ronelle Johnson from Blue Springs, Missouri, a 6'4, 260-pound versatile player in the trenches. He has official visits scheduled to K-State (5/29) and Kansas (6/6). Has also announced an OV to Indiana (no date provided) with schools like Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Texas A&M, and others very involved.
** Another new 2026 DL target for Kentucky is four-star DE Jerimy Finch Jr from Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central. He has some big offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and others, but Anwar Stewart is taking his shot.
** Yet another new 2026 DL target for Anwar Stewart is Corey Wells. The 6'5, 290-pound defensive tackle from Petal, Mississippi announced an offer from Kentucky courtesy of Stewart this week. Auburn and Ole Miss are among his other offers.
** Recruiting analyst Tom Loy just reported recently that WR Larry Miles will take an official visit to Kentucky this summer as well. His scheduled visits are to Pitt (6/5), Kentucky (6/13), and Louisville (6/20). The 6'0, 174-pound slot receiver is a four-star prospect on Rivals and the No. 213 player in the Rivals250. Hails from Orlando (Fla.) Jones.
** 2027 UK quarterback target Champ Smith tells me he will visit UNC today then Auburn on Friday. Beyond that, Kentucky is a "for sure" trip this spring. The plan is for him to bring his mother to Lexington this time because she hasn't been, so that seems significant. UCLA, Stanford, South Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Miami, and UGA are also in his sights so it's an ambitious travel plan.
** Another 2027 QB, DJ Hunter (4.56 laser timed 40), will be at Clemson (3/7), VT (3/19), Kentucky (3/29), and UVA (4/5). The unique thing about Hunter, aside from being a dynamic dual-threat guy just polishing up and finding his potential, is that he was born in Lexington. So while Bush Hamdan has offered some west coast quarterbacks a couple of guys on UK's side of the country are in focus.
** 2026 three-star (5.7 RR) receiver Dylan Cope from Trussville, Ala., is someone the staff is trying to get on campus this spring. Georgia and Ole Miss are among the schools that have offered thus far.
** Four-star 2026 OL Tyreek Jemison is one of UK's top OL targets and his upcoming spring visits, as reported yesterday, are to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Kentucky. Now there is word that he has scheduled an OV to GT. The 4/12 trip to UK should coincide with the spring game/scrimmage/practice or whatever Kentucky decides to do then. I can tell you that Jemison's interest in Kentucky is substantial, he has reached out to me to emphasize that.
** 2026 OL target Ben Congdon recently committed to Miami. He was a sought after guy who UK had pursued pretty hard but they have lots of other options. Da'Ron Parks from Cardinal Mooney is near the top of the list and Jarvis Strickland from Paducah Tilghman would be another top tier guy.
** Travis Robertson from Michigan is another offensive lineman Kentucky continues to target. I am not sure if they would take the commitment right away but there is definite interest and someone who could emerge as a "take" as the class goes on.
** One reason I think you have not seen any early commitments for UK in the 2026 class is it's just not about PR anymore. This is a win now situation for Kentucky and I think they're just making sure they're focused on getting everything right internally as opposed to trying to drum up momentum in the short term for a push on commitments. Plus later this summer they may know more about the revenue sharing situation because that will impact NIL. Just what I would imagine.
** L'Damian Washington just offered another 2026 receiver target in three-star (5.6) prospect Brian Williams Jr from Lake Mary, Fla. He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Syracuse, Vandy, West Virginia, and others. Washington has a pretty good pool of targets going. Many are in Texas but not close to all of them. That will be a focus, though.
** 2026 LB Landen Sams from Grove City (Ohio) Christian is a 6'0, 225 pound prospect drumming up interest but waiting for offers and he will be at Kentucky for a visit late next month.
** Another player waiting for offers who will visit this spring is Zach Poole, a 6'6, 320-pound interior offensive lineman from Lincoln, Illinois.
** Another new Washington target at WR is Jerquaden Guilford, a 6'2, 180-pound 2026 prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind. He's a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in Indiana. Previously committed to Penn State.
** Vince Marrow recently offered Brady Owens, a tight end out of Virginia, and this spring he will host Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern tight end Collin Walls on an unofficial visit. Kentucky has not offered but Maryland and some MAC schools have. At 6'5, 225, he has the right measureables to get a look.
We spoke with him after the offer last month and Almada noted that the last school he attended, Bishop Hendricken in Rhode Island, is where Brad White went. He loves how the coaches have treated him. Plays a lot of baseball right now, too.
** Brad White and Anwar Stewart have a new 2026 DL target in Ronelle Johnson from Blue Springs, Missouri, a 6'4, 260-pound versatile player in the trenches. He has official visits scheduled to K-State (5/29) and Kansas (6/6). Has also announced an OV to Indiana (no date provided) with schools like Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Texas A&M, and others very involved.
** Another new 2026 DL target for Kentucky is four-star DE Jerimy Finch Jr from Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central. He has some big offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and others, but Anwar Stewart is taking his shot.
** Yet another new 2026 DL target for Anwar Stewart is Corey Wells. The 6'5, 290-pound defensive tackle from Petal, Mississippi announced an offer from Kentucky courtesy of Stewart this week. Auburn and Ole Miss are among his other offers.
** Recruiting analyst Tom Loy just reported recently that WR Larry Miles will take an official visit to Kentucky this summer as well. His scheduled visits are to Pitt (6/5), Kentucky (6/13), and Louisville (6/20). The 6'0, 174-pound slot receiver is a four-star prospect on Rivals and the No. 213 player in the Rivals250. Hails from Orlando (Fla.) Jones.
** 2027 UK quarterback target Champ Smith tells me he will visit UNC today then Auburn on Friday. Beyond that, Kentucky is a "for sure" trip this spring. The plan is for him to bring his mother to Lexington this time because she hasn't been, so that seems significant. UCLA, Stanford, South Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Miami, and UGA are also in his sights so it's an ambitious travel plan.
** Another 2027 QB, DJ Hunter (4.56 laser timed 40), will be at Clemson (3/7), VT (3/19), Kentucky (3/29), and UVA (4/5). The unique thing about Hunter, aside from being a dynamic dual-threat guy just polishing up and finding his potential, is that he was born in Lexington. So while Bush Hamdan has offered some west coast quarterbacks a couple of guys on UK's side of the country are in focus.
** 2026 three-star (5.7 RR) receiver Dylan Cope from Trussville, Ala., is someone the staff is trying to get on campus this spring. Georgia and Ole Miss are among the schools that have offered thus far.
** Four-star 2026 OL Tyreek Jemison is one of UK's top OL targets and his upcoming spring visits, as reported yesterday, are to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Kentucky. Now there is word that he has scheduled an OV to GT. The 4/12 trip to UK should coincide with the spring game/scrimmage/practice or whatever Kentucky decides to do then. I can tell you that Jemison's interest in Kentucky is substantial, he has reached out to me to emphasize that.
** 2026 OL target Ben Congdon recently committed to Miami. He was a sought after guy who UK had pursued pretty hard but they have lots of other options. Da'Ron Parks from Cardinal Mooney is near the top of the list and Jarvis Strickland from Paducah Tilghman would be another top tier guy.
** Travis Robertson from Michigan is another offensive lineman Kentucky continues to target. I am not sure if they would take the commitment right away but there is definite interest and someone who could emerge as a "take" as the class goes on.
** One reason I think you have not seen any early commitments for UK in the 2026 class is it's just not about PR anymore. This is a win now situation for Kentucky and I think they're just making sure they're focused on getting everything right internally as opposed to trying to drum up momentum in the short term for a push on commitments. Plus later this summer they may know more about the revenue sharing situation because that will impact NIL. Just what I would imagine.
** L'Damian Washington just offered another 2026 receiver target in three-star (5.6) prospect Brian Williams Jr from Lake Mary, Fla. He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Syracuse, Vandy, West Virginia, and others. Washington has a pretty good pool of targets going. Many are in Texas but not close to all of them. That will be a focus, though.
** 2026 LB Landen Sams from Grove City (Ohio) Christian is a 6'0, 225 pound prospect drumming up interest but waiting for offers and he will be at Kentucky for a visit late next month.
** Another player waiting for offers who will visit this spring is Zach Poole, a 6'6, 320-pound interior offensive lineman from Lincoln, Illinois.
** Another new Washington target at WR is Jerquaden Guilford, a 6'2, 180-pound 2026 prospect from Fort Wayne, Ind. He's a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in Indiana. Previously committed to Penn State.
** Vince Marrow recently offered Brady Owens, a tight end out of Virginia, and this spring he will host Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern tight end Collin Walls on an unofficial visit. Kentucky has not offered but Maryland and some MAC schools have. At 6'5, 225, he has the right measureables to get a look.