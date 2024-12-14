** There has been the report about UNC and Marrow. However, as of early afternoon, I am told that it is not to the point of Marrow having to make a decision. Hasn't gotten that far along yet. When I first heard the report my instinct was, oh, this could be one that gets him away. But then I was told it wasn't that far along yet.



** The quarterbacks I am hearing about right now are Calzada from Incarnate Word, Kyron Drones from Virginia Tech, and Billy Edwards from Maryland. What I heard was one of those guys was supposed to go into the portal yesterday and it didn't happen so they are waiting on that. One is playing now and they are waiting on that. And I think the Edwards kid is already taking some other visits.



** UK has Arkansas OL Joshua Braun and WKU OL Evan Wibberley on board already. They are both interior offensive linemen. That means they still need tackles and it has not been easy to find and position for guys who are really good. There's a big name guy who could possibly go in soon and UK would be very interested but otherwise it's the people we have mentioned and will double down on that soon.



** Brad White apparently really likes USC EDGE Sam Greene, who just committed following his visit. He is one of the guys who I was pretty confident they would be able to land but hadn't heard with as much confidence from as many people. At 6'1, 255, he's a tweener build and was listed as a defensive end for the Trojans. He played 205 snaps and had a 67.9 overall PFF score. That was 77.0 tackling, 65.6 run defense, 64.3 pass rush, 66.4 coverage, so a well rounded player who saw as much time for USC as Fearbry saw for Kentucky. The question is if he's ready to step in and start right away with multiple years of eligibility remaining.



** UK is thinking about bringing in Oklahoma DL Dasan McCullough for a visit. Formerly at Indiana. I know that has been a serious conversation so he is someone to watch even with Greene committed.



** I think there is a sense that UK let too many guys go via the portal. Losing guys like Keeshawn Silver, Tyreese Fearbry, Noah Matthews was not ideal if you don't have guys coming in that you know will play in their place.



** UK has a chance to add RB Ahmad Hardy, who just visited Ole Miss, but the asking price is going to be a lot. From what I have heard, at least one of the additions they have at this point (announced or unannounced) accounted for a lot more money than they would have anticipated so to hit the right mark with someone like Hardy all of that is connected.



** From what I've been told UK is in good shape with Wake Forest WR Horatio Fields coming out of the visit. Would give them size and experience on the outside.