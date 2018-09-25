Welcome to the New Rivals Community
Wanting to join the rest of our members? Feel free to sign up today.Help and tutorials · Login
Sign Up
-
-
Wildcat Lair - Football Forum
Join thousands of Kentucky fans discussing the football Wildcats, the SEC and NCAA football.
- Discussions:
- 21,321
Latest: Pride Goes Before a Fall... bigbluehomer, Sep 25, 2018 at 4:25 AM
- Messages:
- 479,575
-
The Depot - Football Recruiting Forum
Discussion of the top prospects targeted by the Cats as well as recruiting news from across the SEC and nation.
- Discussions:
- 297
- Messages:
- 1,438
-
-
-
Rupp Rafters - Basketball Forum
The place to be for discussion of the nation's all-time winningest basketball program and eight-time national champions.
- Discussions:
- 51,576
Latest: Butler wants to be traded from Wolves morgousky, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:44 AM
- Messages:
- 1,416,593
-
The Radar - Basketball Recruiting Forum
The best free forum on the net for discussing Kentucky basketball recruiting
- Discussions:
- 316
- Messages:
- 1,920
-
-
-
The House of Blue
Home to the most in-depth UK sports discussion
- Discussions:
- 23,087
Latest: Isaiah Stewart.... CalCat57, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:40 AM
- Messages:
- 553,082
-
The Paddock - General Discussion Forum
Music, TV, movies, random thoughts... It's all here.
- Discussions:
- 4,678
Latest: POLITICAL THREAD WKBlu, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:06 AM
- Messages:
- 661,464
-
The On-Deck Circle - Baseball Forum
Your forum to discuss the Wildcats on the diamond as well as the SEC, NCAA and MLB topics of interest.
- Discussions:
- 1,341
Latest: Naming.... sluggercatfan, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:01 AM
- Messages:
- 25,391
-
HOB Ticket Exchange
UK ticket exchange for House of Blue subscribers
- Discussions:
- 469
Latest: RV pass SC game 2th doc, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:49 AM
- Messages:
- 784
-
-
-
College Football
College Football Soundoff - The online meeting place for college football fans
-
College Basketball
College Basketball Board
-
Football Recruiting
The Main Board
-
Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Board
-
College Baseball Clubhouse
Rivals.com College Baseball Forum
-
High School Sports Central
Rivals.com High School Sports Forum
-