Welcome to the New Rivals Community

Wanting to join the rest of our members? Feel free to sign up today.

Help and tutorials · Login

Sign Up

  1. Football Forums

    1. Wildcat Lair - Football Forum

      Join thousands of Kentucky fans discussing the football Wildcats, the SEC and NCAA football.
      Discussions:
      21,321
      Messages:
      479,575
      bigbluehomer Latest: Pride Goes Before a Fall... bigbluehomer, Sep 25, 2018 at 4:25 AM
      RSS

    2. The Depot - Football Recruiting Forum

      Discussion of the top prospects targeted by the Cats as well as recruiting news from across the SEC and nation.
      Discussions:
      297
      Messages:
      1,438
      Brock28 Latest: test Brock28, Sep 9, 2018
      RSS

  2. Basketball Forums

    1. Rupp Rafters - Basketball Forum

      The place to be for discussion of the nation's all-time winningest basketball program and eight-time national champions.
      Discussions:
      51,576
      Messages:
      1,416,593
      morgousky Latest: Butler wants to be traded from Wolves morgousky, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:44 AM
      RSS

    2. The Radar - Basketball Recruiting Forum

      The best free forum on the net for discussing Kentucky basketball recruiting
      Discussions:
      316
      Messages:
      1,920
      morgousky Latest: . morgousky, Sep 20, 2018 at 7:32 PM
      RSS

  3. Other Forums

    1. The House of Blue

      Home to the most in-depth UK sports discussion
      Discussions:
      23,087
      Messages:
      553,082
      CalCat57 Latest: Isaiah Stewart.... CalCat57, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:40 AM
      RSS

    2. The Paddock - General Discussion Forum

      Music, TV, movies, random thoughts... It's all here.
      Discussions:
      4,678
      Messages:
      661,464
      WKBlu Latest: POLITICAL THREAD WKBlu, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:06 AM
      RSS

    3. The On-Deck Circle - Baseball Forum

      Your forum to discuss the Wildcats on the diamond as well as the SEC, NCAA and MLB topics of interest.
      Discussions:
      1,341
      Messages:
      25,391
      sluggercatfan Latest: Naming.... sluggercatfan, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:01 AM
      RSS

    4. HOB Ticket Exchange

      UK ticket exchange for House of Blue subscribers
      Discussions:
      469
      Messages:
      784
      2th doc Latest: RV pass SC game 2th doc, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:49 AM
      RSS

  4. National Forums

    1. College Football

      College Football Soundoff - The online meeting place for college football fans

    2. College Basketball

      College Basketball Board

    3. Football Recruiting

      The Main Board

    4. Basketball Recruiting

      Basketball Recruiting Board

    5. College Baseball Clubhouse

      Rivals.com College Baseball Forum

    6. High School Sports Central

      Rivals.com High School Sports Forum