ADVERTISEMENT

***National Signing Day UPDATES***

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,981
237,336
113
39
www.rivals.com
Will post news as we get it or as it's announced, updating this original post and also adding new ones. Feel free to chime in with thoughts or what you see.

Expecting Kentucky to sign a solid class by the rankings today. Is it good enough on the offensive line where they have to get better long-term? In this day and age, is it even really nearly as important as it used to be, with questions about Stoops' longevity and with the focus so much on the transfer portal?

All fair questions, but we are tracking recruiting today.

(7:43) DE Nicholas Smith is UK's first signed & announced player.

(7:32 am) Cam Miller is expected to announce early, but Grant Grayton told me yesterday he didn't know what time he'd announce
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Dallas-Wild, Davae9, Wildcats40 and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

FB Recruiting New official visit set for this weekend

Replies
16
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Boz
Boz
JRowland

FB Recruiting Signing Day Preview

Replies
79
Views
3K
The House of Blue
Mobilecat2
Mobilecat2
JRowland

FB Recruiting Signing Day fast approaching...

Replies
21
Views
3K
The House of Blue
gamalielkid
gamalielkid
T

Mitch Barnhart and the basketball hires

Replies
5
Views
420
The House of Blue
CRZ4UK
CRZ4UK
C

NLI, signing day changes?

Replies
9
Views
673
The House of Blue
catinjax
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back