National Signing Day UPDATES***

Will post news as we get it or as it's announced, updating this original post and also adding new ones. Feel free to chime in with thoughts or what you see.



Expecting Kentucky to sign a solid class by the rankings today. Is it good enough on the offensive line where they have to get better long-term? In this day and age, is it even really nearly as important as it used to be, with questions about Stoops' longevity and with the focus so much on the transfer portal?



All fair questions, but we are tracking recruiting today.



(7:43) DE Nicholas Smith is UK's first signed & announced player.



(7:32 am) Cam Miller is expected to announce early, but Grant Grayton told me yesterday he didn't know what time he'd announce