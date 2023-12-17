These teams really competed. It wasn't always pretty. A lot of missed shots, some bad decisions, stretches of unsteady play. But they battled and competed like UK and UNC almost always do when they get together. Could tell both teams really wanted it. In the end, UNC was fortunate to have a chance to win it because RJ Davis got really hot. He's been hot. But they also had a couple of really bad mental errors at bad moments. In that sense, UK showed enough poise, even as the younger team.



Kentucky led for the vast majority of this game and they had plenty of opportunities to extend that lead and get some breathing room but every time the lead went to 8 or 10 UNC battled back. They're a very experienced team. Thought DJ Wagner was really tough today. Steady player, pretty efficient, rose to the occasion when Edwards, Dillingham, and Reeves didn't shoot well. Wagner looked like he had a lot of confidence throughout. That was excellent to see.



At this point Edwards is just not helping them much. He was not good defensively and was missing bunnies on offense. The difference between what you expected to get from him and what they're getting is huge.



Bradshaw's fourth foul was unnecessary and a big moment I thought. He was trying to deny a pass to Bacot 15 feet from the basket and it just wasn't necessary. Took himself out of the game just a couple of minutes into the 2H. But overall, Bradshaw made a very positive impact on the game. Ugo showed some things, too. This was not a game where UK was able to just move the ball, get the defense out of position, and score easy baskets. They had to hit some really hard shots, and they had to get those looks a lot of different ways.



The flagrant foul against Thiero was ridiculous. Shouldn't have even been a foul. The technical on Calipari was weird but didn't really impact the game too much. Lot of little officiating things that weren't great today. Thought it should have been continuation on the late Bradshaw basket. Thought RJ traveled down 85-81.



Big win for UK. Beat Miami by 20, now a top-10 win on a neutral. Cal's 8-4 against the Heels.