Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky dominates LSU on Senior Night

You don't see that level of domination in an SEC game very often but it was a perfect storm for the Cats tonight. The effort and execution were both excellent. Tons of contributions from guys across the roster and beautiful basketball for much of the game.

Sometimes the emotion gets the best of you early but the Cats came to play and LSU isn't good. Absolute domination in every respect tonight.

Otega Oweh had a big-time game. Efficient and explosive. Made some great non-scoring plays too, like that long bounce pass to Butler for the dunk in the first half.

Even with Oweh's outburst there was great scoring balance. Brandon Garrison had some great moments and so did Collin Chandler, in addition to some of the guys who produce more consistently.

All the numbers were dominant. UK shot 51% FG, hit a dozen threes, and didn't miss a free throw. They had 22 assists to 8 turnovers. They had 13 steals. They won the boards by seven and only gave up two second chance points.

Auburn played great against Kentucky and they impacted the game a ton but if UK had played as free and loose as they did tonight it would have made that a better game. Great way to get the taste of that last one out of their mouths.
 
