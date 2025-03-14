ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Oweh's heroics save UK against Oklahoma again

What a game. Kentucky held an advantage for much of the night but almost gave it away by failing to handle pressure defense at the end. But for the second time this season against his former team, Otega Oweh delivers the Cats on a night they otherwise would have lost.

Lamont Butler is once again in focus after playing only eight minutes in the first half. Not what you wanted to see from a team that has battled injury issues all season.

Koby Brea had a great night and showed an impressive all-around game. Those two accounted for a lot of Kentucky's offense. With Kentucky's injury issues, those two really have to play at a high level for UK to advance far in either tournament. They did tonight in a big way.

Trent Noah had six rebounds in the first half. Amari Williams typically gives them more so it was good that Kentucky's other big men stepped up and did some good work inside at times. Kentucky won the glass and that was an advantage going into the game.

That was an important one for the fan base because of the energy the BBN brought to that arena and the fact that it looked like they were pulling away. The next one will be tough but a great opportunity.
 
