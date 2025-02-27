ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Oweh powers Kentucky to victory in Norman

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,305
241,582
113
39
www.rivals.com
Special second half by Otega Oweh. After struggling in the first half (3/9 FG, 4 turnovers) he was an absolute monster going at the rim and attacking the defense. To do that on that court where he had played was impressive to watch. No hesitation in being the guy at the end and you knew that's where they were going.

Kentucky got two guys back tonight but Butler played half the game, Robinson went out after 12 minutes, and Amari Williams was saddled with foul trouble at times and played less than usual. So it was an interesting game. You weren't going from the lineup you had been accustomed to back to the original, you're in between and getting everybody back into it.

There were a couple of moments in the first half when it seemed like UK was poised to run away with it early but the momentum flipped. The Cats forced a lot of turnovers but gave up too many shots and OU gained confidence as the half went on.

Amari Williams was saddled with foul issues at times so Brandon Garrison got extended play. He had some really bright moments. I've always been interested with his skill set. He had a great motor and ran the floor well. He defended smaller guys well at times.

Very competitive game that was important to OU. UK has lost several games "like" this on the season so to gut it out was an improvement.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BigBlueIdiot56, Blueblood4life2024, T_Hall12 and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats avenge Nashville loss with dominant second half

Replies
47
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Rockford
Rockford
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Short handed Cats beat Vols in Knoxville

Replies
71
Views
2K
The House of Blue
ca4ukinwa
ca4ukinwa
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Vandy prevails in a game of runs

Replies
28
Views
840
The House of Blue
Rockford
Rockford
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats back in the win column

Replies
15
Views
969
The House of Blue
wildcatknh
wildcatknh
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky crushed in Oxford, fourth loss in five games

Replies
21
Views
637
The House of Blue
CatsFanMR1997
CatsFanMR1997
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back