Special second half by Otega Oweh. After struggling in the first half (3/9 FG, 4 turnovers) he was an absolute monster going at the rim and attacking the defense. To do that on that court where he had played was impressive to watch. No hesitation in being the guy at the end and you knew that's where they were going.



Kentucky got two guys back tonight but Butler played half the game, Robinson went out after 12 minutes, and Amari Williams was saddled with foul trouble at times and played less than usual. So it was an interesting game. You weren't going from the lineup you had been accustomed to back to the original, you're in between and getting everybody back into it.



There were a couple of moments in the first half when it seemed like UK was poised to run away with it early but the momentum flipped. The Cats forced a lot of turnovers but gave up too many shots and OU gained confidence as the half went on.



Amari Williams was saddled with foul issues at times so Brandon Garrison got extended play. He had some really bright moments. I've always been interested with his skill set. He had a great motor and ran the floor well. He defended smaller guys well at times.



Very competitive game that was important to OU. UK has lost several games "like" this on the season so to gut it out was an improvement.