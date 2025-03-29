ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky loses to Tennessee in the Sweet 16

Right from the start Tennessee came out as the more aggressive team. In the first half the Vols' defense physically dominated Kentucky's offense, unlike the first two games. Kentucky's bench did not look good. Lamont Butler picked up a couple of early fouls and the Vols threw UK off in pretty much every way. UT dominated points in the paint and second chance points. In that scenario you knew Kentucky was going to have to shoot well but they were 38.5% and had only three triples before intermission.

Tennessee guarded Kentucky tight and the Cats couldn't generate enough movement or do enough off the dribble.

Kentucky had to chip into the lead in the first few minutes of the second half but they were not able to do that.

There were way too many instances of guys not blocking out or just watching loose balls. That cannot happen in a Sweet 16 game.

Thought Lamont Butler was really the only guy who could make anything happen tonight, plus the bench gave them nothing.

The only tournament game in series history goes to the Vols and just like in 18-19, a team UK had defeated twice gets revenge in the one that counts the most.

Tough end to the season considering they felt out of it for almost the entire game.
 
