Last night was pretty special. Felt like an icon UK SEC Tournament moment.



Tonight's blowout was an ugly end to the event. Alabama is a really bad matchup for Kentucky especially without Lamont Butler. They just can't slow down the ball well enough and Bama has the length and athleticism to get to loose balls that have often gone the other way. Kentucky doesn't match up well with Auburn or Alabama, that seems obvious, but they can still win some games in the tournament depending on the matchups. Watching the game play out, it was just clear in real time that Bama really is kind of a better version of Kentucky. Have to tip your cap to them.



Kentucky missed a lot of midrange and in shots that could have made the game closer. I don't think the officiating helped them but that isn't an excuse for the loss because Alabama is clearly better. Not sure how much different Kentucky can do defensively against them given the personnel issues and matchup problems.



Brutal night for Oweh, who was called for a foul on a play where he ended up bloodied. That's not the first time he's struggled like that against Alabama. Just not as easy finishing against them. Carr played well and put up good numbers but a bad foul call in the first half led to him missing minutes and when he left the court the game started moving in Alabama's direction.



Alabama dominated fast break points, 19-3. They totally dominated points off turnovers, 29-6 (see: fast break points). UK gave it away too much. They dominated points in the paint. Kentucky didn't have the lead once. They needed to hit a lot more three pointers than that to have a chance in this one. Again, tough matchup and ugly outcome. Definitely not the team you want to see UK seeded anywhere close to in the tournament.