I don't think it's overstating it to call today "disastrous" for the Kentucky football program.



Three straight years now you've lost to South Carolina, twice on your home field. Today, the offense looked broken beyond repair. There was no protection for Vandagriff and he quickly lost all confidence and had more yards for USC than he did for Kentucky. Really! Literally true. He finished with 1 total yard for the game but again, also didn't get any help.



The OL blocked the run OK but couldn't protect him at all. UK came in ready to run, run, run, but quickly got away from that and wasted two offensive drives in the first half making Vandagriff dodge defenders in the backfield. There was no cohesiveness from any unit, no good plan, no execution.



Maybe South Carolina is a lot more interesting than they showed in the win against Old Dominion but in the grand scheme of things in the SEC, if you lose like this to a team like that AT HOME, it doesn't bode well for the rest of the year. Brutal start to the season for Kentucky fans with last week's game cut short that went very late and now this. And Georgia's next.



Stoops has a lot of work cut out for him. Hamdan has a lot to prove. Even the defense didn't look especially great. They definitely wore down and the offense had a hand in that, but this is a program that you have to ask questions about right now.



Hard to overstate how bad it was and how significant it seems. To come up that empty in such a big game after two straight losses to USC is beyond troubling.