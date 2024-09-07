ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Disastrous day for UK football

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,682
234,477
113
39
www.rivals.com
I don't think it's overstating it to call today "disastrous" for the Kentucky football program.

Three straight years now you've lost to South Carolina, twice on your home field. Today, the offense looked broken beyond repair. There was no protection for Vandagriff and he quickly lost all confidence and had more yards for USC than he did for Kentucky. Really! Literally true. He finished with 1 total yard for the game but again, also didn't get any help.

The OL blocked the run OK but couldn't protect him at all. UK came in ready to run, run, run, but quickly got away from that and wasted two offensive drives in the first half making Vandagriff dodge defenders in the backfield. There was no cohesiveness from any unit, no good plan, no execution.

Maybe South Carolina is a lot more interesting than they showed in the win against Old Dominion but in the grand scheme of things in the SEC, if you lose like this to a team like that AT HOME, it doesn't bode well for the rest of the year. Brutal start to the season for Kentucky fans with last week's game cut short that went very late and now this. And Georgia's next.

Stoops has a lot of work cut out for him. Hamdan has a lot to prove. Even the defense didn't look especially great. They definitely wore down and the offense had a hand in that, but this is a program that you have to ask questions about right now.

Hard to overstate how bad it was and how significant it seems. To come up that empty in such a big game after two straight losses to USC is beyond troubling.
 
  • Like
  • Sad
  • Haha
Reactions: law1127, Delt2012, jmalone7us and 24 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats dominate, game cut short

Replies
35
Views
2K
The House of Blue
blantonsncats
B
Jeff Drummond

Football QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 31, Southern Miss 0

Replies
47
Views
2K
The House of Blue
JagCat93
JagCat93
Jeff Drummond

Football BEHIND THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. South Carolina

Replies
1
Views
273
The House of Blue
bamacat2014
bamacat2014
Jeff Drummond

Football Vandagriff excited about first college start, debut with Cats

Replies
4
Views
492
The House of Blue
UKmatt1
U
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Aug. 28 *****

Replies
37
Views
3K
The House of Blue
satcheluk
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back