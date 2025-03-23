Turnovers by Illinois in the early part of the first half and then the second half were the difference in the game. Kentucky forced those turnovers and quickly got the ball the other way for buckets that helped them build and then extend the lead. Koby Brea also had a big hand in the Kentucky win. He shouldered a big load offensively and handling the ball and did extremely well. Looked in control and was on the mark all game.



After Illinois fell behind early, they settled in and came back when the turnovers slowed. It helped that Otega Oweh could only play six minutes in the first half, with two fouls. For Kentucky, Lamont Butler and Koby Brea powered the offense in the first half.



Felt like the kind of game where the first few minutes of the second half would be decisive and UK forced several turnovers early again. Pope did a good job of calling timeouts to stunt Illinois' momentum a couple of times and it paid off with how Kentucky responded.



That was some of the best defense Kentucky has played this year. Yes, Illinois missed a lot of shots, but they're a volatile team so that wasn't a surprise. Bench players made solid contributions when their numbers were called.



Pope had these guys loose and ready to go.



On to Indianapolis for the biggest game in the history of the UK/UT series. First time the Cats have been to the second weekend of the tournament since 2019. Whatever happens from here on out, a good first year for Mark Pope.