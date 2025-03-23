ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats move on to Sweet 16

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,363
242,042
113
39
www.rivals.com
Turnovers by Illinois in the early part of the first half and then the second half were the difference in the game. Kentucky forced those turnovers and quickly got the ball the other way for buckets that helped them build and then extend the lead. Koby Brea also had a big hand in the Kentucky win. He shouldered a big load offensively and handling the ball and did extremely well. Looked in control and was on the mark all game.

After Illinois fell behind early, they settled in and came back when the turnovers slowed. It helped that Otega Oweh could only play six minutes in the first half, with two fouls. For Kentucky, Lamont Butler and Koby Brea powered the offense in the first half.

Felt like the kind of game where the first few minutes of the second half would be decisive and UK forced several turnovers early again. Pope did a good job of calling timeouts to stunt Illinois' momentum a couple of times and it paid off with how Kentucky responded.

That was some of the best defense Kentucky has played this year. Yes, Illinois missed a lot of shots, but they're a volatile team so that wasn't a surprise. Bench players made solid contributions when their numbers were called.

Pope had these guys loose and ready to go.

On to Indianapolis for the biggest game in the history of the UK/UT series. First time the Cats have been to the second weekend of the tournament since 2019. Whatever happens from here on out, a good first year for Mark Pope.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Haha
Reactions: Bradleja9508, GG24, jwinner5 and 37 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Mark Pope gets first NCAA Tournament win

Replies
22
Views
715
The House of Blue
UK_Dallas
UK_Dallas
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: UK hands Mizzou second home loss of season

Replies
23
Views
903
The House of Blue
LCI5
L
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Oweh's heroics save UK against Oklahoma again

Replies
44
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Hank_
Hank_
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Oweh powers Kentucky to victory in Norman

Replies
30
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Jave2
J
Jeff Drummond

Basketball ***** Postgame Notes - Alabama 99, Kentucky 70 - SEC Q-finals *****

Replies
0
Views
230
The House of Blue
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back