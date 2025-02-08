ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats back in the win column

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,243
241,122
113
39
www.rivals.com
That was an ugly basketball game for most of it. South Carolina can make a game ugly and lower scoring even if they haven't been able to win an SEC game, and they doubled down on that given the recipe against Kentucky. For a lot of the first half we saw very ugly offense from South Carolina and some very disrupted Kentucky offense.

When Murray-Boyles went to the bench with two fouls UK was up one, and I was surprised Paris sat him the rest of the half. You're winless in the SEC and your only viable offensive option is sitting with two fouls as the game slips away - seemed odd, but Kentucky did start to play tougher to generate points and while the Gamecocks are legitimately terrible on offense, Kentucky played better defense.

While USC is very limited on offense it's hard to quantify the difference when Lamont Butler is out front defending compared to when he is out. So that will definitely help them.

Later in the game when Kentucky blew it open they started playing at a high level. Oweh's motor picked up. The big men (both Amari and Garrison) made some excellent passes. In spite of the technical foul, Garrison made some highlight reel plays and was the best version of himself.

Scoring 47 points in the second half against South Carolina is impressive any way you slice it. Big picture, maybe this helps them get their confidence back some before a rough stretch.
 
  • Like
Reactions: sparky59, Dallas-Wild, zcats and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky crushed in Oxford, fourth loss in five games

Replies
21
Views
567
The House of Blue
CatsFanMR1997
CatsFanMR1997
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Calipari victorious in return to Rupp

Replies
51
Views
1K
The House of Blue
BluegrassBlake
B
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Short handed Cats beat Vols in Knoxville

Replies
71
Views
1K
The House of Blue
ca4ukinwa
ca4ukinwa
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: An ugly loss in Athens

Replies
43
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Rockford
Rockford
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats grind out another top-15 win

Replies
39
Views
1K
The House of Blue
csrupp
csrupp
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back