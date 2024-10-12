ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Visitor List

Mosley is a big one. He has offers from Bama, Auburn, FSU, UGA, Miami, Tennessee, A&M, etc.

Jaiden Jones - 2025 JUCO prospects at Andrew College, had a couple of small offers last year. 6'1, 170, WR/S

Brock Williams - 2027 ATH/TE/WR from Libertyville in Illinois

Bryce Staggs - 2026 QB from Northmont (Jayden Clark's HS)

Ashton Coles - 2028 from White House, Tenn (OL/DL). Already 6'5, 305, conference lineman of the year

Kyrin Coleman - 2026 LB from Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II (6'2, 225)

Gavin Hinkle - 2026 LB (6'1, 235) from Corbin

Keegan Reeder - 2025 center (6'3, 270) from Corbin

Eli Coles - 2028 center (6'1, 240) from Ensworth

Marlo Talan Foster - 2026 corner from Indiana (5'9, 170)

Caine Woods - 2028 QB/ATH from Dalton, GA
 
