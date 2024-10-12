Mosley is a big one. He has offers from Bama, Auburn, FSU, UGA, Miami, Tennessee, A&M, etc.Jaiden Jones - 2025 JUCO prospects at Andrew College, had a couple of small offers last year. 6'1, 170, WR/SBrock Williams - 2027 ATH/TE/WR from Libertyville in IllinoisBryce Staggs - 2026 QB from Northmont (Jayden Clark's HS)Ashton Coles - 2028 from White House, Tenn (OL/DL). Already 6'5, 305, conference lineman of the yearKyrin Coleman - 2026 LB from Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II (6'2, 225)Gavin Hinkle - 2026 LB (6'1, 235) from CorbinKeegan Reeder - 2025 center (6'3, 270) from CorbinEli Coles - 2028 center (6'1, 240) from EnsworthMarlo Talan Foster - 2026 corner from Indiana (5'9, 170)Caine Woods - 2028 QB/ATH from Dalton, GA