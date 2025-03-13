** Faraji Tucker is a 6'4 TE/ATH from the 2028 class in Georgia and he visited today for practice. Already has Arkansas and Baylor offers as well. Big-time prospect in the making and he's on campus early but that's a long way off.** 2026 North Laurel iOL Zachary Philpot doesn't have an offer but the 6'4, 300-pound all-state lineman visited today as well.** Another player who visited today: Aaron McFarland, a 6'1, 175-pound 2026 DB/WR from Cincinnati (Ohio) Taylor. He has offers from West Virginia, ECU, and a number of MAC programs.I spoke with McFarland and he's just trying to build a relationship with the coaches. WVU has offered, as have a number of MAC schools and ECU, but he calls Kentucky his dream school. It was his first time at UK and he's hoping to get back.** A player who visited recently, not today, is offensive lineman Alex Bolar from Archbishop Moeller. The Class of 2027 offensive lineman landed his first offer from Kentucky earlier this year and he made it up as someone they wanted to get on campus a few days ago.** Top UK OL target from Ohio, Pete Eglitis, will be visiting on April 5. He will also be checking out Ohio State, Syracuse, Michigan State, Louisville, Iowa State, and Maryland.** 2026 Lincoln, Ill., OL Zach Poole will be at Kentucky on April 7. Not an offered guy at this point but some things that make you take a closer look.