Good Tuesday afternoon, HOB. Back over at a sun-splashed JCFTC for today’s practice report. It’s almost a perfect day over here. It’s offense day, so we’ll have comments from OC Liam Coen, select coaches and players after today’s workout. Practice is slated to wrap up at approx 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







LIAM COEN Q&A:



* Not decided on box vs field level yet. May depend on what Vandy’s box situation is like. It was nice to see that perspective, though. May do it again.



* On Akron film… Frustrating to leave a couple of TDs out there, but that’s the reality of things right now. Have to keep working at it. It’s not going to happen overnight, takes work. Offense needs all 11 guys on same page.



* Had never seen a QB of his make the play that Leary did with Davis. They have a good feel for each other.



* On Jordan Dingle… Eager to see him build on the good stuff he’s put on tape and minimize some of the mistakes.



* Leary will have to adjust to the speed of the SEC game now that league play has begun. Everything has to be quicker.



* Ray Davis showed some of these pass-catching skills in the spring. Really good feel for it.



* On the OL… Pass pro has been good. Real improvement. Inefficient running the ball on first down, so they’re probably throwing it a bit more than expected. Gotta get better there.



* Players handled it well with him up in the box. Talked to a couple of them on the phone during the game, no issues at all with communication.



* Was bummed that Anthony Brown-Stephens lost that big TD catch. He’ll continue to have chances the way he’s working. Unfortunate they had 3 OL blocking one defender on that play, and one of them held.



