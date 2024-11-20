ADVERTISEMENT

Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Nov. 20 ******

Hello HOB. After a one-day hiatus, we’re back over on the south side of campus for today’s UK Football practice report. We’ll have DC Brad White and other select coaches/players joining us around 5:15 ET to discuss the Cats’ preparation for No. 3 Texas. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



CHRIS COLLINS Q&A:

* Texas offense is a very skilled, dynamic group. Balanced. A great challenge.

* Arkansas did a great job against them. We’re studying that to see what we may bee able to do there.

* On Nichols… True freshman, so guys are gonna go after him a bit. Like a hot stove. You get some scars and have to learn from them.

* I’m excited about our roster, always have been. Guys are excited about going and playing this week.

* Gettin Maxwell Hairston back was good. Need him, too. Texas has a plethora of talented receivers.

* Our guys understand the expectation here, not only to go play hard but to grow.

* On game-planning for two QBs… Arch Manning has more mobility, ability to get out in space and hurt you. Have to be ready for both guys.

* On Texas WRs… We’ve played some really good ones, but this group may be the best. Big guys who can run and make contested catches.

* Max is a competitor, he’s eager to go back out there and face ths challenge.

* On Q Scott… Really good job of continuing to grow and develop, putting in those hours of work you need to be good. Excited about his future. He’s wired the right way.

