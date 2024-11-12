ADVERTISEMENT

Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Nov. 12 ******

Hello HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s UK Football practice report. It’s offense day, per usual, so we’ll be speaking with coaches and players from that side of the ball at approx 5:30 ET today. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



OC BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:

* Open date was nice this late in the season. Got a lot of young guys a lot of work.

* Boley is a talented player with impressive arm talent. Just a comfort level thing and the decision-making process at this level.

* Thinks they learned something about the heart of the team and the fight that’s still in them from the Tennessee game.

* Glad to see how Wilcox responded in a big way against a top defense in a hostile environment at UT.

* Hardley Gilmore has impressed me since he got here. Glad to have him back healthy, looking forward to these last three games with him. Needs to keep adding weight and muscle, but still a really young guy growing into his frame.

COACHES JAY BOULWARE & DAIKIEL SHORTS:



TE WILLIE RODRIGUEZ AND WR DANE KEY:

 
