MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Season seems to be going by quick. Hard to believe it’s week 4. Good work and spirits at practice. We need to go play well.



* Took a step forward last week. Need to show up and take another.



* On facing a MAC team… Hopefully staying in the mindset of doing the right things no matter who you play.



* On the receivers’ play to this point… Strained at times in the running game. Welcomed that challenge. Certain times we’re not putting them in a good position to show what we can do. Big emphasis right now.



* On needing to get pass game going vs. keeping the running game momentum… Need to do whatever it takes vs. this Ohio team. They aren’t going to give us “s-h-i-t.” Ha



* Gavin Wimsatt was ready last week, but things were going pretty well from Brock’s play, close game.



* I sounds like a broken record, but MAC teams play hard. You have to go beat them. They aren’t giving you anything. We have to match that.