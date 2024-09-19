ADVERTISEMENT

Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Sept. 19 ******

Greetings HOB. Good Thursday afternoon to y’all. Chiming in once more from the JCFTC as Mark Stoops will offer his final thoughts on the UK-Ohio matchup after today’s practice. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes at approx 5:15 ET…



MARK STOOPS Q&A:

* Season seems to be going by quick. Hard to believe it’s week 4. Good work and spirits at practice. We need to go play well.

* Took a step forward last week. Need to show up and take another.

* On facing a MAC team… Hopefully staying in the mindset of doing the right things no matter who you play.

* On the receivers’ play to this point… Strained at times in the running game. Welcomed that challenge. Certain times we’re not putting them in a good position to show what we can do. Big emphasis right now.

* On needing to get pass game going vs. keeping the running game momentum… Need to do whatever it takes vs. this Ohio team. They aren’t going to give us “s-h-i-t.” Ha

* Gavin Wimsatt was ready last week, but things were going pretty well from Brock’s play, close game.

* I sounds like a broken record, but MAC teams play hard. You have to go beat them. They aren’t giving you anything. We have to match that.
 
