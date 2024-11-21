Hello HOB… Greetings from suddenly frigid, snowy Lexington. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s UK Football practice report. Cats are indoors today, out of the elements. We’ll have UK head coach Mark Stoops joining us at approx 5 ET for his final comments of the week prior to the Cats’ matchup with No. 3 Texas. Stay tuned…









MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Feel good about preparation, team is in good spirits, ready for the challenge.



* Texas defense is “complete.” We play a lot of good ones, but this is truly a good one at every level. Pressure up front, can really cover in the back. You have to be smart and patient against them, execute at a high level, make competitive plays.



* Overall health definitely better than it was a week ago.



* On the underdog mentality… We know we can compete with anybody, it’s about being consistent the whole game.



* On BVG being disappointed with his play last week… That’s the kind of kid he is. Sometimes he’s better than he thinks he is.



* On playing a new team, going to Texas for first time… If you can’t get excited to play thguis team, on national TV, you’re in the wrong business.



* On Texas Coach Sark… Stoops says he came close to working with him at Washington.



* Regardless of what anyone is saying about my future, I’m busting my ass to win this one and keep building toward the future.



* Timing is different with signing day this year, 4th instead of 20th. There’s no getting around trying to balance this and figure out the pieces.