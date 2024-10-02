Hey y'all... Just wanted to drop you an early note that we will have a practice report with Mark Stoops today. This is the only day this week that they'll be doing media over there, so hopefully we'll get some good info. Stoops is slated to speak to us around 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes...







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Beautiful week for practice, great for our spirits, getting good work done. A lot of young guys getting extra reps, older guys getting healed up.



* On recruiting this week with the new expanded scholarship numbers on the horizon… Kinda waiting to hear a final ruling on that, but approaching it as if they’ll have an opportunity to add a lot of good players, both in HS and the portal.



* On rallying around Hairston last week and his status… Doing better. Out for now. Will have updates on him later.



* Much cleaner with their communication since the SC game. A big key to their operations and execution.



* On 3rd down defense… Just executing and doing better in those areas they didnt do well last year. There’s no hiding in that situation. You just have to go win.



* On OL improvement… Really paying off. Would stilll like to run it better, but playing strong competition. Pass pro has gotten much better. Happy with that.



* On coverage last game on back end… Really competed. Grinded, fought, sometimes out on an island.



* On Oxendine… Relentless. Personified what we talked about going into that game. Challenged him after some lulls earlier in the season.



* On Dane Key… Very self-motivated. Driven to work on his craft.



* Nothing new on Chip Trayanum, but Stoops noted he wasn’t out there today.



