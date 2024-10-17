Jeff Drummond
Hello HOB. Good Thursday afternoon to y’all. Gorgeous day here in Lexington as I head over to campus for today’s practice report. We’ll be meeting with UK head coach Mark Stoops at approx 5:15 ET today as he offers his final comments of the week before taking the Cats to Florida for a big matchup at The Swamp with the Gators. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…
MARK STOOPS Q&A:
* Good practice today, good week. Think we are ready to go. Place that traditionally has been hard too play, but also a place we’ve gone and had some success lately. Should be a great football game.
* Stressing preparation, focus, discipline this week. Finishing that prep throughout the week.
* Sometimes hard to tell how your team will perform based on practice that week.
* No change in plans to RS Rayner.
* On being a good bounce back team… They take pride in their performance, effort is never in question. It’s about focus and discipline.
* Great speed at Florida. You expect that from them.
* Possessions are down a bit in the league. Usually are in our games, but a bit of a trend. Can’t overcome negative plays when it’s trending like that.
* On Chip Trayanum… Chomping at the bit. Really wants to get going. Would love to see that, but issue is still lingering and other guys playing well.
