Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 17 *****

Jeff Drummond

Jeff Drummond

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 25, 2002
83,276
110,731
113
53
LEXINGTON, KY
Hello HOB. Good Thursday afternoon to y’all. Gorgeous day here in Lexington as I head over to campus for today’s practice report. We’ll be meeting with UK head coach Mark Stoops at approx 5:15 ET today as he offers his final comments of the week before taking the Cats to Florida for a big matchup at The Swamp with the Gators. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



MARK STOOPS Q&A:

* Good practice today, good week. Think we are ready to go. Place that traditionally has been hard too play, but also a place we’ve gone and had some success lately. Should be a great football game.

* Stressing preparation, focus, discipline this week. Finishing that prep throughout the week.

* Sometimes hard to tell how your team will perform based on practice that week.

* No change in plans to RS Rayner.

* On being a good bounce back team… They take pride in their performance, effort is never in question. It’s about focus and discipline.

* Great speed at Florida. You expect that from them.

* Possessions are down a bit in the league. Usually are in our games, but a bit of a trend. Can’t overcome negative plays when it’s trending like that.

* On Chip Trayanum… Chomping at the bit. Really wants to get going. Would love to see that, but issue is still lingering and other guys playing well.
 
