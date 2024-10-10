Hello HOB. A little late to the party today, but I had trouble getting our site to load from the JCFTC this afternoon. Mark Stoops met with us for the final time this week to discuss the suddenly interesting matchup with Vandy on Saturday at Kroger Field.







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Getting ready for a big game here Saturday night, Stoops says. It’s been a nice week of practice. Good work. Guys have been enthusiastic and excited to play again coming off the open date.



* It doesn’t take much to look at the film of this past week and really Vandy’s film all season to get motivated to play, Stoops says. They’re something like 8 points from being undefeated.



* On CB Maxwell Hairston remaining out… Stoops says he’ll update us on that sometime next week.



* On WR Hardley Gilmore… Asked him if he wanted to RS or not. He says no, he’s ready to roll. He’s fearless. Thinks he’ll go out and play well. Hopefully he’ll give us some help this week.



* On talk of the NLI being eliminated… Stoops says there’s been so much going on, so many moving parts in the middle of their season, that he and his colleagues really aren’t sure what’s going on. He’s completely focused on a tough game this week. Doesn’t want to get into how he really feels about it. “Ther’es all kinds of shit we don’t even know what’s happening.”



* On OL Courtland Ford… Probably won’t see him this week, still getting back into the flow, but he might be able to play in an emergency type situation.



* On Vandy’s confident play… Playing good in all areas. Very efficient on offense. Time of possession and turnovers could be really important in this game. Possessions will be key.



* On Vandy converting 12 third downs vs Bama and UK’s defense being among national leaders on third down…. Definitely a key. They have a lot of creativity and deception, Pavia creates a lot of plays for them on third down, whether it’s in rhythm or going off schedule and making things happen with his mobility.



* Pavia has got the lion’s share of the attention for Vandy this past week, but there is little doubt they have a lot of talent on that side of the ball, Stoops said.