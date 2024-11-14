ADVERTISEMENT

Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Nov. 14 ******

Jeff Drummond

Jeff Drummond

Hello HOB. I’m back over at the JCFTC for this week’s final comments from the Cats going into their matchup Saturday against Murray State. Mark Stoops will be joining us at approx 5:15 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



MARK STOOPS Q&A:

* On BVG… I expect him to be out there at QB first offensive snap. Practiced full today. Should be good to go. Hoping he (and others) can finish this season strong.

* Good timing on open date. Needed it bad. Not near full strength, but mentally, we’re in a better spot.

* Did a lot of good on good last week and continued with some this week.

* Important to get the other QBs and more young guys on the field Saturday. Have been honest with the team, we haven’t always been our best against an FCS team or someone we are expected to beat. We can never go into a game thinking that way. Challenged the team to embrace that this week. You have to go take care of business so we can get those guys on the field.

* Hoping that Maxwell Harrison is full-go. He’s been practicing fully. His presence is important.

* On where they’ve grown the most during the last two weeks to prepare for the final stretch… Mentally, just being fresh and dialed in and understanding we still have three games remaining to accomplish some things.
 
