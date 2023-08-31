Hello HOB. Good Thursday afternoon to y’all from beautiful LEX. Cats are about to wrap up practice, and it’s our last day of interviews before the season opener against Ball State. Mark Stoops will join us at approx 5:05 ET (old-school WTBS fans will like that) to offer his final thoughts on preparation for Game 1. Stay tuned…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* We’ree ready to go play a game. Not much left to say.



* Every team you think you know what you’ve got, but you never know until you go play at least one game.



* Portal has created some additional unknowns for a team like Ball State, but they think they have all their bases covered.



* Secondary has worked hard, will play hard. Need some experience at corner, but feels good about them.



* Cole Lanter scholarship award was very gratifying for Stoops. You could see the genuine love from his teammates. He’s earned their respect.



* Anthony Brown just keeps getting better and better. Worked his buttt off.



* Everyone eager to see Trevin Wallace cut it loose. So gifted.



* Team has chosen captains. Stoops says they did it a little different this time. Will announce soon.