Not sure why DeCarlos Nicholson has not been announced. Still waiting on that. Have expected it to go through but it has been quiet since early on.





** UK ranks top-25 in high school recruiting and transfer recruiting. That is a balanced approach. I think that does speak to strategy on an important level. Some programs are going all-in on the portal, emphasizing immediate payoff and believing the sport is just a build it up, tear it down thing year over year. NIL allocation is going to be reflected in portal and HS recruiting



** Jerod Smith has been recruited as a field end who can move around with an expectation he will end up in the 270-280 range



** Jacob Smith is just more generally regarded as an EDGE rusher and will be in Brad White's room



** The real question is how Brian Robinson develops. He has been recruited as an EDGE. In terms of how he plays, that's the question. He's not a twitch guy compared to a lot of highly-ranked edge defenders but he's really big and works hard. Could see him eventually playing on the defensive line maybe similar to a Tre'Vonn Rybka



** Universal belief around program seems to be that DB Quaysheed Scott is one of the best players in the class. Ranking does not match but the tape is very impressive



** If Rico Scott does ultimately transfer from Alabama then Kentucky will have an excellent chance. Seems like they managed that relationship very well and remember, Stone Saunders arrives at UK next year



** Kentucky knocked it out of the park with Jonathan Daniels' visit over the summer. When it started to look like he might not sign with Florida State on Wednesday it was only natural for UK to put on the full court press. They were a legit top three choice along with UGA and could have used an elite tackle prospect of course.



** Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes Kentucky extremely strong up the middle next year. Very tough to run between the tackles on. Deone Walker with D'Eryk Jackson and JDJ right behind him. Not just three good players, but three big-time playmakers. JDJ doesn't remember what losing feels like



** Cam Dooley really fell in love with Mizzou and their coaching staff when he visited over the summer. It helped a lot that their DC is also their safeties coach. Not inconceivable that Dooley could grow into the kind of hybrid who plays closer to the LOS. Will be interesting to see how his body develops in the program. Cameron Keys, a corner, actually took the same OV schedule as Dooley so they overlapped a ton. Kentucky liked him but didn't love him



** Dooley was not someone Mizzou wanted to lose. They offered Trajen Greco after Dooley picked Kentucky so they needed someone to fill that spot



** Jiquavious Marshall was believed to be a heavy FSU lean but when that became apparent Kentucky ramped up their recruitment of him and he pulled the surprises. NC State and Georgia Tech were two of the other schools in hottest pursuit



** Eric Wolford had been pursuing Jalen Farmer, but I think some blame fell on him for that not materializing. Whatever happened in the past, he's a big addition. Really high upside



** One of the things that deterred Jason Patterson from UK the first time around when he picked Cincinnati was he was under the assumption the Cats would bring in a great running back from the portal. But the more he thought about it he realized he would have competition everywhere he goes. So he is okay with Kentucky bringing in Chip Trayanum