** 3-star Alabama EDGE defender Tristan Lyles is visiting Kentucky today. One of the guys Brad White has identified that he'd like to coach. Lyles' dad is a coach. He actually coached JQ Hardaway so there is a connection there. Pass rush moves, get off, and football IQ are the qualities UK likes.** San Antonio WR Davis McCray has scheduled an official visit to Kentucky for the weekend of June 13. Track guy who is going to take an official visit to Rice the weekend before he's at Kentucky.** In-state OL Jarvis Strickland is supposed to be visiting in the near future. Definitely a top OL target for them in the '26 class. I like where they stand at the moment but the visit needs to go well.** Michigan OL Travis Robertson visited recently. He had a great time and loves Kentucky. Told me that he's working on setting up a return trip to get his mom down there. As of right now he is a maybe for them. Could drag onto the summer camp season but these things are in flux. I think they can get him if they want him.** QB DJ Hunter ('27) is visiting this weekend and not only is he from Lexington but he apparently also has some family still from the area.** Three-star Tennessee OL Jack Fuchs will be visiting in the next couple of days. Three-star OL with several power conference offers. Would be a good developmental piece for them up front.** Four-star OL Tyler Duell should also be visiting either this weekend or very soon. One of the higher-rated OL guys they will have on campus this spring.** Group of guys coming down from Frederick Douglass early next week.In the big picture, here is the reality. Kentucky is in a place where the next couple of years have to trend in the right direction. So the portal is obviously going to be taking significance precedence over high school recruiting. They're still going to be getting high schoolers, but in terms of your investment and where you're putting your emphasis, you can't tie up too much at the high school level.Not a lot of news coming out of spring practice thus far but I can tell you there is some bullishness on the quality of the offensive linemen they have brought into the program. Have spoken with some linemen who have visited during spring practice and they to a man have said it's a very mature, experienced room with good competition in practice.