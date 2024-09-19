** Couple of days ago Purdue became the latest school to offer Ohio ATH/OLB target Chaz Coleman, who visited Kentucky recently and has been on the Wildcats' radar. Ole Miss, Illinois, and Kentucky are the other main schools to watch right now. He would be a take for Kentucky. Then yesterday, Coleman landed an offer from Penn State. That's something to watch as the Nittany Lions often carry a lot of clout with players in Big Ten country, more so in the Northeast than in Ohio.



** Ohio State is said to be interested in UK running back commitment Marquise Davis. I checked on this situation and as of last night there was real confidence that UK is in good shape to hold onto the four-star running back. Of course if he goes through with a visit there it would be something you have to watch. Kentucky is working under the premise that OSU already has running back commitments from Bo Jackson and Isaiah West. Davis is UK's only running back pledge.



** Langston Hogg is a center from GA the Cats offered earlier this month. He's a 2026 prospect. Tells me he is tentatively planning to visit Kentucky for the Vanderbilt game next month. Believe he will be one of the top iOL/C prospects they pursue from next year's class and with UK not getting Spike Sowells and probably going for Jayden Clark (LG/C/RG/RT) they may be looking for a pure center prospect just like Hogg next year.