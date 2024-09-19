ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Some Thursday recruiting notes

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,736
234,785
113
39
www.rivals.com
** Couple of days ago Purdue became the latest school to offer Ohio ATH/OLB target Chaz Coleman, who visited Kentucky recently and has been on the Wildcats' radar. Ole Miss, Illinois, and Kentucky are the other main schools to watch right now. He would be a take for Kentucky. Then yesterday, Coleman landed an offer from Penn State. That's something to watch as the Nittany Lions often carry a lot of clout with players in Big Ten country, more so in the Northeast than in Ohio.

** Ohio State is said to be interested in UK running back commitment Marquise Davis. I checked on this situation and as of last night there was real confidence that UK is in good shape to hold onto the four-star running back. Of course if he goes through with a visit there it would be something you have to watch. Kentucky is working under the premise that OSU already has running back commitments from Bo Jackson and Isaiah West. Davis is UK's only running back pledge.

** Langston Hogg is a center from GA the Cats offered earlier this month. He's a 2026 prospect. Tells me he is tentatively planning to visit Kentucky for the Vanderbilt game next month. Believe he will be one of the top iOL/C prospects they pursue from next year's class and with UK not getting Spike Sowells and probably going for Jayden Clark (LG/C/RG/RT) they may be looking for a pure center prospect just like Hogg next year.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Rockford, BigBlueIdiot56, Ky grandpa and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

FB Recruiting Evening recruiting notes

Replies
22
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Ccrawford143
C
JRowland

FB Recruiting Some recruiting notes

Replies
17
Views
3K
The House of Blue
lz
lz
Snowcats86

UK Commits/Targets on new On3 Top300 ranking

Replies
2
Views
340
The House of Blue
Snowcats86
Snowcats86
JRowland

FB Recruiting What's next after Sowells?

Replies
17
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Chump Change X
Chump Change X
JRowland

FB Recruiting Tuesday Football Recruiting Notes

Replies
14
Views
2K
The House of Blue
germuk
G
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back