Kentucky is going after a bunch of offensive linemen but the three I think they are currently in the best shape with are:



2027 iOL Brady Hull

2027 iOL Justyn Perez

2026 OT Tyreek Jemison



Not a huge shock they are in great shape with Hull and Perez, who are both in-state kids, and Jemison is fresh off an unofficial eyeing an official.



Basing this off the word of a number of folks I've spoken with. They are obviously still aiming high with some top out of state targets but over the next two classes these are three guys you should definitely be paying close attention to.