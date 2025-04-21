ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Three OL recruits UK is in good shape with

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,431
242,836
113
39
www.rivals.com
Kentucky is going after a bunch of offensive linemen but the three I think they are currently in the best shape with are:

2027 iOL Brady Hull
2027 iOL Justyn Perez
2026 OT Tyreek Jemison

Not a huge shock they are in great shape with Hull and Perez, who are both in-state kids, and Jemison is fresh off an unofficial eyeing an official.

Basing this off the word of a number of folks I've spoken with. They are obviously still aiming high with some top out of state targets but over the next two classes these are three guys you should definitely be paying close attention to.
 
  • Like
Reactions: satcheluk, BlueChuck, Dallas-Wild and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

FB Recruiting 4-star OL Tyreek Jemison visits UK this spring

Replies
1
Views
283
The House of Blue
Koppdiesel
Koppdiesel
JRowland

FB Recruiting Football Recruiting Notes (4/7)

Replies
1
Views
760
The House of Blue
mjdotson
mjdotson
JRowland

FB Recruiting THE WAR ROOM! (3/12)

Replies
64
Views
5K
The House of Blue
Deeeefense
Deeeefense
JRowland

FB Recruiting Thursday Football Recruiting Notes

Replies
2
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond
JRowland

FB Recruiting THE WAR ROOM!

Replies
3
Views
2K
The House of Blue
satcheluk
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back