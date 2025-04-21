** TE Keayen Nead is fresh off a visit to Kentucky and he landed an offer while in town. There have been other tight ends offered out of the portal but this is as far along as something has gotten. He's a blocking specialist and given that Boyer and Kattus are both slanted toward that, you see the emphasis of the offense and the direction they want to go. They're emphasizing the run game bringing in McGowan and targeting another blocking tight end. As of right now Kentucky has the best chance with Nead. It's an opportunity that came up after he thought he knew what all of his options were going to be.Another tight end to know about is 2026 prospect Jacob Eberhart from Missouri. The 6'3, 210 pound athlete has good receiving skills. Kentucky offered him earlier this month. Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, K-State, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Misouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC have also all offered so he's in demand.** Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart recently offered 2026 prospect Dereon Albert. The 6'2, 298-pound interior line prospect from Jackson Academy in Mississippi has other offers from Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Mizzou, Nebraska, UNC, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He's fresh off an official visit to North Carolina. Albert had been planning to officially visit Tulane but it looks like he will be at Tennessee then (June 13) instead now. He will also take official visits to Ole Miss (June 6) and Mississippi State (June 20).** Man Robinson is a 2028 corner at IMG Academy who is originally from Kentucky. Has been offered by Vince Marrow, but has also added offers from Florida state, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and others. He was pretty excited about the UT offer but because of his history in the Commonwealth he will be someone to watch in the years ahead.** Another young (but 2027) corner to mention is Jayden Aparicio-Bailey. He just landed an offer from Kentucky. This will be a tough one. He's from Alabama and has offers from Bama, Auburn, UGA, Ole Miss, Miss St, Mizzou, Tennessee, and others. But remember, now more than ever you are recruiting not just to get a guy for 3-5 years, you're recruiting to either get him now or very possibly be in contention later as those existing relationships are crucial to later portal work.Buffano offered Aparicio-Bailey and I've heard some folks mention him as a guy who has done some good recruiting work for them lately. Did a really good job getting Cam Dooley, who should be player for them.** Since going into the portal, outgoing UK defensive back Quavo Marshall has landed offers from App State, Liberty, Marshall, Ohio, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, and Toledo. So unless/until power conference offers come in he may be going down a level, but still has the quality of offers that suggests coaches believe he has some ability. May be looking at a deal where he transfers down to possibly try and transfer back up after he's got some PT to his resume.Another player Buffano offered recently is 2027 safety Tre Collins from Hazlehurst, Mississippi. The 6'2, 185-pound prospect, who also plays receiver, has some non-power conference offers but I believe Kentucky is his first from a power conference school.** The Eagles and Patriots are two of the franchises that have shown interest in K Alex Raynor. James Simone, an Eagles' writer, said the Panthers and Raiders are interested, too.** Of course a couple of days ago it was reported that Maxwell Hairston had been invited to the Draft. It will be interesting to see if he makes it into the first round. While Hairston's stock has gone up, Deone Walker's stock has of course gone down. The more recent longer mocks I've seen lately have him around the third round but he could be tough to predict. Not a draft guy but you have to think there may be a few franchises that believe in the uniqueness of the talent and what he has flashed but there could be a drop too. Steelers writer Ray Fittipaldo recently said that there could be some interest there.Coaches have also been on the road checking on some signees recently.