Touched base with 3-star Ohio lineman Jayden Clark this morning. He visited Kentucky yesterday but had to check out early before even the end of the shortened game. Just that kind of day where everybody is navigating their own circumstances with the weather and travel. He had a long drive compared to most fans.He said the time he did spend in Lexington was very enjoyable and a good day overall.While on campus he spent his time connecting with Wolford, Stoops, Marrow, and a few other staffers and folks in the program.He doesn't have any other college visits lined up. Still think this one looks very good for Kentucky. Don't know the timetable but nothing would surprise me.