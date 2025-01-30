Kentucky will be hosting a number of visitors this weekend when Calipari and Arkansas show up in Rupp Arena.Couple of significant visitors there and will be adding more names. Robertson is talking about making a decision in the near future while Baker is a running back who has been linked to Kentucky for a long time.Kentucky is definitely putting the full court press on OL Pete Eglitis. Coaches have made some trips up there to see him, most recently both Wolford and Marrow.Spoke with Baker over the summer and he thinks very highly of Jay Boulware. Also thinks he can be used well in the offense.Karsten Busch is definitely an ILB from the 2026 class to know about. We've introduced him before but with Mike Stoops, his position coach, going out there to spend time with him that relationship seems to be heating up. One thing about Busch is he's visited Louisville a ton. He ran a 4.68 at UK last year, his best time of the camp season all summer, and afterward he spent time with Mike Stoops and DeAndre Square. Lots of Power Five offers, one of the most coveted players in the state and someone who would be a take for Kentucky.Jarvis Strickland from Paducah Tilghman is an offensive tackle the Wildcats are looking to add and Mark Stoops himself made his way to the school yesterday. Rivals.com rates Strickland a three-star OT and he has other offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and a bunch of G5 programs as well.Wolford stopped by St. Edward in Ohio and while Kentucky hasn't offered he's on the radar. Baylor, Vanderbilt, Harvard, and a bunch of MAC schools have offered.There aren't a lot of 4-star center prospects out there. Isaac Sowells was one who got away last year. G'Nivre Carr is someone Kentucky has ground to make up on, as he already released a top-12 before the Wildcats offered, but he was excited when they did so it will be interesting to see how much headway they can make.Chris Collins will be getting involved more here but Anwar Stewart extended an offer to 2026 cornerback TJ Umenyiora this week. Duke, Mississippi State, and West Virginia are his other offers. Also has an offer from Yale so that tells you about the academics.Stewart also stopped by Step-by-Step Training. They're affiliated with a lot of group of five and power conference level players including Tyler Bacon, a Tennessee defensive line commitment who was just offered by the Wildcats. Also works with Vodney Cleveland, one of the top 2026 DL in the country.