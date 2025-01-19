This wasn't nearly as back and forth as you might have imagined. Kentucky made a very strong impression on his visit, but apparently other visits went well, too.



My understanding is Michigan was probably second and Nebraska was third. Coveted line prospect because all these schools had a belief that their S&C program could unlock a new level for him.



OT's are very hard to come by and Wolford landed one of the bigger prizes out there.



Have heard it is probably the biggest NIL package that a player has received from Kentucky which speaks to how much of a need he was.



Wolford took a very quiet/secret visit out to meet with the family a little while back and that is when they really locked things down. Nothing got out about that because folks didn't want a long line of other coaches making a trip out to try and change the direction things were on.



Pete is going to be a spring enrollee which is big for his development...



This also allows UK to go a number of directions with the other guys they've got. Whereas before you may have had either Unamba or Wollschlaeger playing slightly out of position at left tackle, now those guys can battle for the right tackle spot with Unamba possibly having guard ability as well. We haven't seen that kind of depth or versatility in a little while at Kentucky.



No guarantee it's a really good line but they have the PARTS to be a legitimate SEC offensive line and that was essential. Whatever someone thinks about how next year goes, I think you have to be somewhat impressed with what they put together up front as far as an OL haul.