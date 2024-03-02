ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: UK outlasts Arkansas at Rupp

Really interesting game in terms of who stepped up for Kentucky. The Cats hit a ton of free throws and they didn't get much from three point range in the second half. Reeves gave them what he normally does. Bradshaw played really big for them. Huge impact in this one. Though Ivisic made a solid impact at times as well. Rob and Reed didn't have their very best games, but they were very impactful as always. Dillingham in particular really helped Kentucky surge past Arkansas in the second half.

Torn between two feelings. One, this team has just never been one you can take some game for granted with. They don't consistently get enough stops and we've kinda known they're going to have to outscore some teams in March. This wasn't a good defensive showing but they did find a way to gut it out. If you're sitting there thinking they just gave up x-many points to a bad Arkansas team at home after losing four home games already, so why is this team interesting? ... then I understand that line of thinking.

Just because of the scoring ability they are probably always going to be interesting to me. Dillingham really took over in the second half and Bradshaw made a big impact.

Thought Arkansas played better than its record. UK's defense has something to do with that. But it looked like a game Kentucky might lose based on how it played out in both the first and second halves at times, so to find a way to surge ahead was something.
 
