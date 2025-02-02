ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Calipari victorious in return to Rupp

In the first half the thought that went through my head was that we have seen Calipari teams go on the road with their backs against the wall and played on a mission. As the game went on their confidence grew.

Physically and athletically there were some areas where Kentucky could not match Arkansas. Adou Thiero is obviously a dude and has followed the optimistic projections early in his Kentucky career. He was a problem just as many thought he could be.

What you could haven't predicted was how Arkansas would shoot from outside. It happens, it's outside the norm, but they were locked in for a game that clearly mattered a lot to their coach and for some of last year's UK players who went over.

Kentucky played a bit tense in the second half. Too much dribbling from Perry in the first half. Kentucky was up eight and the building was going to explode and what I remember is the lineup with Garrison going out there and the lead being wiped out. I do think the lineup management is a legitimate question to this point.

Missing Butler clearly hurt. This is a big win for Cal. You could see the pep in his step on the sideline as the game went on. He doesn't want to be embarrassed and it was an embarrassing start for him. It will be interesting to see if it impacts perceptions of Pope. Just one game but a game we're always going to talk about.
 
