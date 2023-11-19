First of all, thank you for letting me know that the forum was down, I'm glad they were able to get it up quickly again. Thanks for your patience, really do appreciate all you here very much.



On the game...



That was a bad loss. No escaping it. It's the kind of loss that all but ensures that you look back on the season and think the team just wasn't all that good. They've beaten Florida and Mississippi State. It's something, but losing all of your other big games and now to South Carolina - which hasn't been a good team this year. The Gamecocks have been a bottom tier of the conference team all season long.



On offense the issues were penalties and Leary. From having his passes batted to missing on long throws and turning it over, he had a brutal night. I did expect him to have a really good year. I honestly think almost everyone felt that way. I was slow to acknowledge it earlier this year but then he started playing well. Tonight was just rough for him. South Carolina hasn't been good on defense this year. Penalties and Leary were the issues, I think. Doesn't mean everybody around him was great.



Defense started very slow then took control in the middle part of the game. But too often they let South Carolina rip off chunk gains when they had a chance to close them out even more. They'll look back on that with regret.



Still a chance to do something with top-10 Louisville on the road, but this isn't the time you want to be facing a very rough finish with the portal season and SEC next year.