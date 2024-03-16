ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats flat in quarterfinal loss

Kentucky just couldn't get stops. Really bad defense. They tried playing Ugo for rim protection but he didn't make a difference. The A&M guards had no trouble maneuvering around Kentucky's bigs once they blew past their backcourt defenders. They hit a bunch of threes in the first half and then got penetration at will in the second. Yes, A&M can play at a fairly high level and it's a good league, but that was just terrible defense by Kentucky.

Dillingham and Sheppard carried Kentucky on offense. Need more from Reeves for this team to go far. He is more consistently good than he showed tonight, or he has been this season.

Losing like that in the first round is tough for the fan base given the stretch of poor play in the SEC Tournament in recent years and I thought this tournament was important given its a very young team.

Not a great sign. It's going to come down to March Madness regardless but that was a poor showing. Not nearly good enough on defense. That starting lineup gave them a deficit but nobody was good enough. Even with Rob and Reed getting their points, they weren't great. A&M had a good game plan. Really bothered some of the passing that makes UK so special on offense sometimes.
 
