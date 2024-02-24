ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Bama runs into a buzzsaw

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,350
227,925
113
38
www.rivals.com
That will be a memorable game, memorable day. From Edwards' breakout to the way the game was played, the crowd and the opponent, it's one of those games we'll be talking about for a long time. Hitting the century mark with 8 minutes to go is pretty impressive. UK could just about picked its score tonight.

Antonio Reeves has become such a reliable high-level offensive producer. It's been said but he just has that extra burst and explosiveness to finish and get looks that he didn't seem to have last year. UK started to get the game moving in its direction right when Reed and Rob went into the game. A big part of tonight was Justin Edwards at the four. He played very well and seemed like his confidence was as high as it has been all season long. UK played offense at an extremely high level in the first half and it was one of their better defensive halves of the season, too.

This doesn't tell us how Kentucky will fare if they face one of those physical teams they've struggled with in the tournament.

That's Bama's third ugly road loss in the last month alone. Just as we shouldn't read TOO much into any loss, we shouldn't go too hard into this like a corner has been turned. But we have known this team is capable of playing at a higher level offensively than just about any UK team we've ever seen.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Old Jim, GGary, 3Bluefever325 and 19 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Pope's introductory press conference

Replies
59
Views
5K
The House of Blue
Col. Angus
Col. Angus
JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats flat in quarterfinal loss

Replies
40
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Blisterpac
Blisterpac
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats win business trip in Knoxville

Replies
35
Views
2K
The House of Blue
rye48
rye48
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: UK pulls away late against Vandy

Replies
30
Views
1K
The House of Blue
OnUK
O
HoptownCat93

Kentucky Football: Returning Talent & Experience

Replies
45
Views
1K
The House of Blue
HoptownCat93
HoptownCat93
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today