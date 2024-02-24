That will be a memorable game, memorable day. From Edwards' breakout to the way the game was played, the crowd and the opponent, it's one of those games we'll be talking about for a long time. Hitting the century mark with 8 minutes to go is pretty impressive. UK could just about picked its score tonight.



Antonio Reeves has become such a reliable high-level offensive producer. It's been said but he just has that extra burst and explosiveness to finish and get looks that he didn't seem to have last year. UK started to get the game moving in its direction right when Reed and Rob went into the game. A big part of tonight was Justin Edwards at the four. He played very well and seemed like his confidence was as high as it has been all season long. UK played offense at an extremely high level in the first half and it was one of their better defensive halves of the season, too.



This doesn't tell us how Kentucky will fare if they face one of those physical teams they've struggled with in the tournament.



That's Bama's third ugly road loss in the last month alone. Just as we shouldn't read TOO much into any loss, we shouldn't go too hard into this like a corner has been turned. But we have known this team is capable of playing at a higher level offensively than just about any UK team we've ever seen.