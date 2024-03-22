Absolutely devastating loss for John Calipari and the Kentucky basketball program.



After the COVID season, 9-16 ... after one tournament win in five years coming into tonight ... after St. Peter's ... you lose to Oakland in the first round when you're one of the most popular picks to make the Final Four?



We can debate those UK predictions, but this was such an awful loss. Sure, the kid for Oakland went bonkers. He hit some insane shots.



Calipari sounded nervous during the in-game interview. He looked nervous on the sidelines through the game. This team just never rose above that free wheeling style of play except occasionally - at Auburn, at Tennessee, really. Tons of talent, but never became a great team. One of the worst coaching jobs of his career. Maybe he had some uncoachable players, too.



They just didn't know how to attack. Played timid. Went with lineups that didn't make sense. Felt all year like instead of the goal being to build around the best players on the team, you were making sure everybody else was okay.