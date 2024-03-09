Have always felt like sometimes Calipari teams have that business trip vibe early in a big road game. Saw that at Auburn when they were in control pretty much throughout. Saw that tonight when they were in control pretty much throughout. This one followed a very similar script.



Dalton Knecht played as well as he possibly could have played, it was on the road against one of the nation's best teams and one of teams regarded as a matchup problem for Kentucky.



In the big picture this is a great spot for Kentucky. They're one of the hottest teams in the country going into the SEC Tournament with as many big impressive wins as any team in the country has. Their bad losses that led to the floor discussion are a pretty long way behind them and they've proven they can win very different types of games. No guarantee on anything in a year like this but it's where you hoped they would be.



Absolutely huge win for the Cats today.



The top offensive performers for Kentucky tonight were Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, and Justin Edwards. Didn't get as much from Dillingham but that trio was excellent. Defense was excellent at times, a big reason UT started to slow offensively.