This was an ugly game to start. Neither team was shooting well early and both were turning it over too much. Big men were guilty of turning it over trying to run action at the top. With the outside shots not falling early Kentucky relied on its dominance in the paint. Western Kentucky defended UK pretty well early in the game but the Cats were also sloppy. However, WKU was unable to capitalize because they couldn't get shots to fall early on the other end.



Amari Williams had a really rough game handling the ball in that role where they want him to be able to distribute. But Andrew Carr was productive and a key to their success. Otega Oweh found offensive success in the second half when his teammates weren't shooting well. Carr and Oweh are two of the more versatile guys they've got and they came through tonight.



Western Kentucky came to play and didn't back down so it was a solid test for Kentucky but not their best night.



Kentucky hit an offensive lull and shoot poorly for a stretch in the second half giving WKU a window to make a move. But the Hilltoppers didn't shoot well from outside tonight and absent that, any upset bid in Rupp is going to be tough.



Overall UK got tested on a night when they were less than crisp but they showed the bar for what "ugly" means has been raised and they remain undefeated. Need to clean up some of the stuff on offense that was sloppy. That's what it might look like when Kentucky is 8/29 from three and they turn it over in bunches at times. Still 87 points is my takeaway.