For a while now we've seen Kentucky play better at Vanderbilt than when Vanderbilt is in Lexington. That was the case again this year, at least for most of this game. Don't have a great explanation for it except that UK fans take over in Nashville and the Commodores have a lot of motivation in Rupp. UK struggled to guard the ball for stretches tonight.



In the end, Kentucky was just too much. Vandy's not good at all and UK is finally showing they can sustain a higher level of play than we saw earlier in the year more frequently.



Dillingham was tough to handle tonight. He helped power a stretch in the first half when the score flipped made some other great plays that were impossible to guard - no surprise. Just thought at pivotal moments, when UK took the lead then surged ahead it was his playmaking and shot making ability that sent them on those runs.



Always in awe at the number of ways they can beat you offensively. The next test is quite a bit different, but we know who and what this team is looking ahead to the Big Dance. I do think a run in the SECT is important for this group.



Justin Edwards had an excellent stretch. He's become a player who can really make a positive impact at times. Not going to post huge numbers but he can get buckets that weren't there earlier in the year. It's not nearly as forced.