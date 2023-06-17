** Hearing the visit is going very well for Florida RB Tovani Mizell. There was a prediction in favor of North Carolina coming out of his official visit to Chapel Hill but Kentucky is very strong here. Sense I get is he has a ton of interest. Thought that was the case going in but sure sounds like it for sure now.



** Jason Patterson is still right up there at the top of the board. He's had a top five and I can tell you now that I think it's between Kentucky and Cincinnati. He went to UC right on the heels of UK. Don't think there has been a silent commitment or anything.



** Push comes to shove, have to think they would be willing to take both Mizell and Patterson. Those two would be a really dynamic duo and with Wilcox just joining the program would set the room up very well for the years to come. Boulware rebuild-the-room project would be essentially finished for a while.



** Either way, Johann Cardenas not visiting this weekend is unrelated to any happenings with the aforementioned running backs. Upon further review, I'm not sure he actually had locked in an official visit with Kentucky so the other guys have just been more in their sights.



** Do feel strongly about Kentucky's standing with Connecticut OL Jadon Lafontant. Still do not know a timetable, but if I had to guess, the reason the first pick(s) were from someone covering another school is they probably heard something from one of the people at those other schools who were learning he wouldn't go there.



** Dorian Williams begins his official visit to Kentucky tomorrow and if the Princeton wide receiver becomes a take for Kentucky then I would expect him to not wait too long. But I do think the staff has a lot to think about. Could easily see them deciding the athleticism is worth going after.



** I know Josh Edwards put in a pick for recently reclassified 2025 to 2024 WR Hardley Gilmore and he's on campus now. I haven't put a pick in yet but have heard enough to know that he's not just shooting from the hip. The only thing I would add from my perspective is that even if Gilmore makes a decision right now, there's a widely held understanding that they're going to be fighting to keep him on board right up until the end.



** There has also been some chatter about Stone Saunders, who I've had a pick in for and haven't changed. I think it's more likely than not that Kentucky ends up with Saunders in 2025, perhaps even with another quarterback in that class to fix the room like they could set the RB room in this class. But, I don't think Kentucky is pushing hard for Saunders to commit right away. That is something they seem to have as their own timetable.



Next goal is to dig something up on DBs Cameron Keys and Cam Dooley, who could be making decisions in the relatively near future.