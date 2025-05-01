Kentucky offered Grant Seagren (Nebraska) out of the portal today. He used to be a walk on who eventually worked his way up to see a small snap total last year.



Seagren apparently just popped up on the radar today. Not a deal where folks knew about him or laid the groundwork. They would obviously like for him to visit. Don't think this has been reported anywhere, but have heard that Seagren is leaving tomorrow for Wisconsin. He has a visit to Oklahoma State planned and I think he's going somewhere else in between those two but working to confirm.



As for Grand Valley State OL Jaylin Caldwell, the question is whether they will be able to make the investment required. Kentucky has a pretty solid offensive line rotation and they aren't making huge promises to guys, you're really just filling your spots to have a healthy room. I've heard rumors that Missouri and Florida State could have good offers for him and based on Kentucky's situation, that's not a deal where you're earmarking a ton.



When UK got things moving with Caldwell he didn't have any other recruiting activity going on but after he signed with an agent he quickly picked up West Virginia, Florida State, Missouri, and UCF.