** UK QB target Oscar Rios was supposed to take his OV last month but I don't have much on that. He did win MVP of the Under Armour Camp in Los Angeles that he just attended. Virginia Tech, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado are the schools he's expecting to visit this summer. He did not mention the Kentucky visit during an interview at the camp he just attended. He said UCLA is his dream school.



** Tennessee OT Richard Thigpen took his official visit to Kentucky recently and I mentioned that I didn't see it happening at that time. Not saying anything about down the road. But I don't think there was a willingness to make the kind of investment that would have been required to lock him down early.



** Tennessee OL Charlie Edgeworth is still in line to officially visit this summer. The only two officials I have heard about are Kentucky (5/30) and Louisville (6/6).



** According to Nick Wilson (USA TODAY), OL Da'Ron Parks is "close to narrowing down his list of finalists" (X.com). Has planned official visits to Kentucky, Auburn, Florida State, and Penn State. What I've heard about elite guys like Parks is that it's hard to tell how much is going to be available for the high school level. Ideally you'd get back in a spot that's more balanced between portal and HS investments but the reality is portal has been very important for the last year.



** Pitt is working really hard to keep 4-star OL Tyler Duell close to home and he will take an OV there, but days before he will take his OV to Kentucky. He saw UK during the spring. Also plans to take OVs to Rutgers and Cincinnati, and was at Rutgers in the spring, too.



** Another player who is looking closely at both Kentucky and Louisville is DB Jordan Crutchfield. He is slated to visit both schools, UK first on 6/6 then Louisville the next week, with Mississippi State and some others in play, too. Crutchfield had a busy spring with visits to Florida State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Auburn.



** Indiana is the clubhouse favorite after hosting in-state OL Cameron Miller for a recent official visit. He is planning to take official visits to Kentucky, Indiana, Florida Atlantic, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.



** Louisiana WR Roderick Tezeno was scheduled to officially visit Kentucky this summer but at the end of April he verbally committed to USC.



** Davis McCray, Texas WR and speedy at 6'2 with a 4.41-second 40, says his only planned official visits are to Kentucky and Columbia.



** WR Keymian Henderson told us this week he has officials scheduled to Kentucky, Arkansas, and Kansas State. He's fresh off his first official to TCU. The interest in Kentucky is mostly because they were the first power conference offer and L'Damian Washington talks to him as much as any coach does.



** Dallas Dickerson has a similar profile to McCray at 6'1 with a 4.42 timed 40. Dickerson has already visited Indiana and will be taking trips to Kentucky, Wisconsin, NC State, USF, and Kansas State. Now that he has new offers from Florida and Oklahoma it will be interesting to see if his visit plans change at all. Just qualified for state in the 100, 4x100, and 200m.



** UK recently offered Malvern Prep (Pa.) 2027 tight end Tyler Graham. He's the younger teammate of Jackson Samuels Ford, a jumbo athlete who is planning to officially visit Wisconsin, Kentucky, Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan.



** Brad White stopped by to check on DL/EDGE Elijah Satchell, who is officially visiting this summer. Satchell also had NC State and Stanford stop by. Stanford offered. NC State has been recruiting him really hard like Kentucky so I'd watch for that trio of schools with him. Former UK DC DJ Eliot recruiting him for the Wolfpack.



** White and Frank Buffano recently stopped by to check on Darnell Collins. The 6'4 Georgia ATH has officials scheduled with Kentucky, Indiana and Georgia Tech.



** Another DL target, Marcus Almada from Massachusetts, took an unofficial visit to Penn State in the spring. But another school to watch with him is Clemson, as they offered recently. For now Almada has officials set to Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and Syracuse.



** Speaking of guys who recently visited Penn State, four-star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali was at Penn State's spring game not long ago. He recently named a top eight of FSU, Mizzou, Kentucky, Auburn, Oklahoma, UNC, Penn State, and Miami in no particular order. He visited UNC, Miami, and Missouri in the spring as well.



** Venice, Fla., EDGE defender Asharri Charles is one of the most physically mature players Kentucky is recruiting and he's got OV's planned for Mizzou, Louisville, Kentucky, and Miami, with the plan being to hit Lexington right after he's at UofL. He tweeted this morning that he's still 100% open.



** Four-star DB Andre Clarke still has a trip to UK on the books but Michigan seems to be one of the schools that is strongest with him. They visited him during the spring and are putting on the full court press but if he goes through with his visit anything can happen. I believe there have ben reports that his family really likes Michigan as well.



** Georgia corner KJ Deriso is still planning to officially visit Kentucky, Michigan State, Louisville, and USF. He took an unofficial visit to MSU this spring and said he felt like a priority.



** JT Barlow told us this week that his planned officials are to UK, Miss St, and Memphis. The Alabama DB has been to both MSU and Memphis before but it will be his first time at Kentucky.



** We reported this week that Alabama RB Delvecchio Alston will OV to UK in June with Minnesota as the other main school involved. Definitely someone to watch.



** LB JJ Edwards from Florida is OV'ing Kentucky next month and this morning he landed a Mizzou offer. He visited Miami, USF, and Rutgers in the spring.