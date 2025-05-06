** We reported recently that N.C. corner Kosci Barnes has set an official visit to Kentucky. He landed an offer from Michigan State last week. He will visit Rutgers, South Carolina, Louisville, and Kentucky in succession once June gets going.



** Kentucky has received a signature from Ball State offensive lineman Rob Fogler. Through two years he hasn't played and that's a similar profile to James Madison OL Cameron Jones, who is also fresh off a visit. What I've heard about both players is that folks see upside potential and think they're worth spending some development time on. They're in a position where they aren't recruiting a starter. It's kind of complicated because maybe these kids would be starters for some FBS teams but Kentucky has to recruit some guys who aren't expected to start right away.



** We've mentioned a few Tennessee linemen recently and Jack Fuchs is another. He is planning to officially visit Kentucky, Indiana, and Penn State once the summer gets going. He also made it to a spring practice at Happy Valley recently. Penn State running up against Kentucky for a lot of guys this year and it's a tough time to be recruiting against them.



** Kamari Blair is yet another OL from Tennessee to know about and he has plans to officially visit Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Kentucky starting later this month. Back in February, Blair listed a top five of Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Indiana, Penn State, and South Carolina. So the schools that have been constants are South Carolina, Vandy, and Kentucky.



** Rutgers, Stanford, NC State, and Georgia Tech are some of Kentucky's main competition for four-star OL Tyreek Jemison. He's had coaches coming by to check on him and had a great visit to UK in the spring to set up his official. Someone they have a real shot with and could be a G/T guy. Jemison is one of the offensive linemen 2027 QB commit DJ Hunter would love to see join him in Lexington.



** Texas DE Ben Duncum has a lot of interest in Kentucky. His planned officials are to Oklahoma State and UK for this summer. He's in the middle of spring practice and has also been throwing for the track team lately. He's a big guy who can get bigger and is really physical at the point of attack. Duncum is someone who could see his recruitment drag on beyond the summer as he's been noncommittal about an early decision.



** Florida State RB commit Amari Thomas is planning to officially visit Kentucky. He recently landed an offer from Jacksonville State and took a visit to South Carolina, and it seems like the Gamecocks want to flip him. There has been talk of official visits to South Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas State, Florida State, and West Virginia.



** OL Benjamin Corhei plans to officially visit Kentucky and Mississippi State this summer. He took spring unofficial visits to Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Louisville, Memphis, South Florida, and Tulane.



** Some of the main schools recruiting against Kentucky in this cycle for multiple players would be Penn State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and NC State. Those schools keep coming up as we're tracking guys Kentucky is after.



** Chris Collins extended an offer to Orlando (Fla.) Jones defensive end Frederick Ards III this week. The 6'5, 225-pound defensive line prospect has Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and a bunch of other offers and is ranked the No. 10 player in Florida from the 2027 class. UK also offered Class of 2028 Jones prospect Sharad Haire, a 6'1, 160-pound athlete. LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Iowa are some of his other offers.



** Anwar Stewart extended an offer to Texas A&M tight end commitment George Lamons out of Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County. He's ranked the No. 6 player in Georgia from the 2027 class. Has offers from just about everybody so that will be a tough pull.



Stewart also stopped by Colquitt County this week. That's a school that always has players.