So last night I posted a message to the effect of I was feeling very good about where things stood for Kentucky with the Smith twins. After thinking it over, since I wasn't prepared to elaborate on that I took the message down.



But the reality is, it has been heading towards this date for a while now. People around Corbin have reached out and told me that it has been the talk of the town since the twins moved there, but there was always that lingering question of whether it was just the excitement getting the best of everyone. Not long ago I said that I heard a 7-10 day timetable for the Smith twins and Robinson. This was right in line with that.



There's hope that Kentucky can add Devin Smith and Brian Robinson. If so, that would be one heck of a front 7 class that would bode very well for the future. The really impressive thing here is that it's not even all that shocking that Kentucky flips kids from Michigan. The circumstances did align in their favor but these programs have been going head to head for a lot of recruits lately. They're fishing in the right waters. Here tonight they won out. In-state kids staying in-state will obviously be a justifiable decision in the NIL era.



I first heard that it sounded very good with both the Smith brothers and Robinson when they all visited at the same time. One person mentioned to me their belief that this really all came together then.



This was a huge recruiting win for recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow. From the time when the twins returned to Kentucky he very quickly turned the tide and he saw it through all the way to the end. This is one of the Big Dawg's biggest gets at Kentucky and it comes at the expense of former Wildcat assistant Steve Clinkscale.



This dramatically changes the look of UK's class. Both Jerod and Jacob are big-time prospects and more college-ready than most of the players who have come out of the Commonwealth in a long time.



For a while some people seemed to talk like Jacob was the crown jewel but more recently folks have caught up to Jerod being a beast on the defensive line.